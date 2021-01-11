Barclays Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $435.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $331.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.75.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $359.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.91. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock worth $41,113,626. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.