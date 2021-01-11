Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after buying an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,761,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $466,857,000 after buying an additional 88,532 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

