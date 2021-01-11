Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 569.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.