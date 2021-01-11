Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WWLNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

WWLNF stock remained flat at $$98.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

