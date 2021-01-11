Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 738,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 491,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $267.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,328 shares of company stock valued at $640,239 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.