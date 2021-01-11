Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

