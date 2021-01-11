Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

