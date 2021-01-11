Barsele Minerals’ (BRSLF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRSLF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

