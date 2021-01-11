Barsele Minerals’ (BRSLF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BRSLF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000. Barsele Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
