Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target Raised to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BME stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.
Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile
