Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) Price Target Raised to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) (CVE:BME) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BME stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME.V) Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

