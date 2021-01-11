Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $235,098.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 7,650,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,043 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

