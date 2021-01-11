BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €62.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €62.50 ($73.53) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.97 ($74.08).

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €68.58 ($80.68) on Monday. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €66.98 ($78.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.72 and a 200-day moving average of €54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

