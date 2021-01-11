Basic Attention Token Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $342.66 million and approximately $275.60 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,780,869 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

