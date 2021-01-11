Basis Cash (BAC) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. Basis Cash has a market capitalization of $2,700.31 and approximately $8.83 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

Basis Cash Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash . The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash

Buying and Selling Basis Cash

Basis Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using US dollars.

