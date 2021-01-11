Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.70 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

