Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Baxter International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

