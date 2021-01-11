Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Baxter International worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,408,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,918,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 954,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,980. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.