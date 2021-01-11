BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.00

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) (ETR:BYW6)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €34.00 ($40.00) and last traded at €32.70 ($38.47), with a volume of 17343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.90 ($38.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.67 and a 200-day moving average of €29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (BYW6.F) Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

