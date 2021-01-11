BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.11

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

