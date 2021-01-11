Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $13,092.86 and approximately $40.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00276694 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

