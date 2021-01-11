Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,058.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,058.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,976,642,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.