BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $369,188.88 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $369,188.88 and $107.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041112 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

