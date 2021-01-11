Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Trading Up 0.6%

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €177.80 ($209.18) and last traded at €176.00 ($207.06). Approximately 83,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €175.00 ($205.88).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC8 shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.88 ($186.91).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €178.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €168.29. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

