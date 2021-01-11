Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 8.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.49. 16,149,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 18,587,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

