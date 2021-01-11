Beefy.Finance Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $75,710.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for $71.65 or 0.00206353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

