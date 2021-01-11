Beer Money Price Hits $0.0138 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $338,013.06 and $25,767.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

