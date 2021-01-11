Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $346,957.55 and approximately $4,122.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 251,641,400 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

