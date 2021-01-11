Benchmark Protocol Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $712,210.71 and $56,323.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 30,363,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,123 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

