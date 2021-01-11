Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Million

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $18.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.66 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $61.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $88.85 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.