Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,846 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $54.64. 3,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,500. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

