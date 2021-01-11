Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

BRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $343.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

