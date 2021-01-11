Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

About Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

