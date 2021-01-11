BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 4710408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $756.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

