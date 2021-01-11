Bigbom (BBO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,744.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $81,687.71 and $24,744.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

