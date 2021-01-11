BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIGC. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.