BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $67.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $60.60. 2,145,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,009,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $41,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

