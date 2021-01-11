Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.80

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $115.01, with a volume of 595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after buying an additional 3,294,246 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,522,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,610,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

