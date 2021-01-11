Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $5.10 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013695 BTC.

About Binance USD

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.