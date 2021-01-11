Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.47

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 90350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$30.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

