Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s stock price rose 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 24,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 18,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market cap of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

