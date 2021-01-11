BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.