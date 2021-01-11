Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.49 and last traded at $267.52. Approximately 2,783,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,518,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

