BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.58. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 44,299 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

