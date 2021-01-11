BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BMRN opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

