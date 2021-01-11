BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price dropped 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.24. Approximately 4,400,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,176,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $71,796,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.