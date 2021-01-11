BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 8.5% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.40 and last traded at $108.90. Approximately 4,357,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BioNTech by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

