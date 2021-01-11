Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

About Biotage

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

