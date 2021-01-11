Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDT. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.80. Bird Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.