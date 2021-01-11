Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $25.03

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $22.00. Bit Digital shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 51,455 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

