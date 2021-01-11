Bitball Treasure Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.63 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $521,732.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 65.2% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $99.17 or 0.00298835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000165 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

