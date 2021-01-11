BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $215,759.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.